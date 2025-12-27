Cong to launch ‘Save MGNREGA’ drive, Rahul slams 'PMO-driven one-man show'

“MGNREGA is not merely a welfare scheme; it is a statutory right to work rooted in the spirit of the Constitution,” the resolution said.

The party resolved to “unite and struggle for the dignity of rural labourers, their employment, wages and the right to timely payment”, while also safeguarding the powers of Gram Sabhas to demand employment.

Accusing the BJP government of attempting to convert a rights-based law into a discretionary charity programme, the Congress said it would “democratically oppose every conspiracy to erase Gandhiji’s name from MGNREGA and hollow out workers’ rights”.

The resolution added: “With faith in the Constitution and democracy, we resolve to save MGNREGA, save workers’ rights, and raise our voice in every village.”

During its recent winter session, Parliament passed legislation replacing MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat — Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin): VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025, introducing “structural changes” to the programme.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said MGNREGA draws its constitutional spirit from Article 41 of the Directive Principles of State Policy, which obligates the state to ensure the right to work, education and public assistance for its citizens.

"The Congress government empowered the people, but the Modi government is only focused on changing names. We will protect the rights of the poor and fight against this injustice," Kharge said.