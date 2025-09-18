Congress to lodge FIR against BJP over videos targeting Gaurav Gogoi, Muslims

The Assam Congress on Thursday, 18 September, announced plans to lodge a complaint with the Assam Police over alleged AI-generated videos posted by the BJP on social media, targeting the state unit president Gaurav Gogoi and the Muslim community. The party’s social media and IT cell is set to file the complaint at Dispur Police Station seeking the registration of an FIR, a Congress spokesperson said.

The Assam BJP has been circulating several videos on its X handle since Monday, highlighting concerns about illegal immigration in the state. One video, titled “Assam without BJP”, depicts AI-generated images of Muslims allegedly taking over Guwahati, the airport, stadiums, tea estates, and the Ahom-era amphitheatre Rangghar. The video also carries the caption, “We can’t let this dream of paijan come true,” urging people to vote carefully.

BJP leaders have referred to Gogoi as “paijan” after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused him of alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI. Reacting to the videos, Gogoi stated, “The words, actions, and images produced by the BJP IT cell do not have the strength to scratch the surface of Assamese society.”