Congress to lodge FIR against BJP over videos targeting Gaurav Gogoi, Muslims
Words, actions, and images produced by BJP IT cell do not have the strength to scratch the surface of Assamese society, says Congress leader
The Assam Congress on Thursday, 18 September, announced plans to lodge a complaint with the Assam Police over alleged AI-generated videos posted by the BJP on social media, targeting the state unit president Gaurav Gogoi and the Muslim community. The party’s social media and IT cell is set to file the complaint at Dispur Police Station seeking the registration of an FIR, a Congress spokesperson said.
The Assam BJP has been circulating several videos on its X handle since Monday, highlighting concerns about illegal immigration in the state. One video, titled “Assam without BJP”, depicts AI-generated images of Muslims allegedly taking over Guwahati, the airport, stadiums, tea estates, and the Ahom-era amphitheatre Rangghar. The video also carries the caption, “We can’t let this dream of paijan come true,” urging people to vote carefully.
BJP leaders have referred to Gogoi as “paijan” after chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused him of alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI. Reacting to the videos, Gogoi stated, “The words, actions, and images produced by the BJP IT cell do not have the strength to scratch the surface of Assamese society.”
He emphasised that Assam deserves leaders who elevate the state, not individuals associated with illegal activities. “Assam has been nurtured by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Azan Pir, Swargadeo Siukapha, Lachit Borphukan, and Bhupen Hazarika. People linked to smuggling of cattle, coal, betel leaves, and drugs will not dictate the Assamese mind,” Gogoi tweeted.
Gogoi also outlined his vision for a “bor” (great) Assam, advocating for a society of professionals — pilots, engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, bankers, and business owners — where hard work, decency, and democracy triumph over hate and autocracy.
The Assam BJP responded sharply, alleging, “Visionary paijan wants to build a paradise where his own bloodline won’t dare to step foot. He screams about a Bor Axom day and night, but doesn’t want his own family anywhere near it.”
Assam information and public relations minister Pijush Hazarika defended the BJP videos, asserting they address the threat of illegal immigrants changing Assam’s demography. He accused Congress of labeling the videos as Islamophobic and questioned their logic, adding, “If talking about illegal immigrants = Islamophobia, then aren’t they themselves suggesting all Muslims are illegal immigrants?”
Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma refrained from commenting directly but criticised Gogoi and Congress, saying, “These so-called Amul babies, who have no knowledge of anything, trivialise serious issues like alleged links to Pakistan. What threat do they pose to us?”
The controversy reflects the heightened political tensions in Assam as the state navigates discussions on illegal immigration, communal identity, and electoral narratives ahead of upcoming polls.
With PTI inputs