Congress to move no-confidence motion in Haryana Assembly

The Congress has announced it will move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government in Haryana during the Winter Session of the state Assembly, which begins on Thursday, stepping up its attack on the ruling party over alleged electoral irregularities and governance failures.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party chaired by former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Addressing party colleagues, Hooda alleged that the BJP had formed the government by “stealing votes”, claiming that illegal inducements were offered before the elections and that multiple votes were created for individual voters.

He said the proposed no-confidence motion would be used to expose what he described as the government’s misdeeds on the floor of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

The move follows a month-long statewide protest launched by the Congress in mid-November after senior party leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections had been “stolen”. The party has cited electoral roll data to claim that around 25 lakh entries were allegedly fake, accusing the Election Commission of India of colluding with the BJP — an allegation strongly denied by both the poll body and the ruling party.