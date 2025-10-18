Congress calls BJP’s Haryana anniversary a ‘celebration of failures’

As the BJP marked one year of its third consecutive term in Haryana with fanfare and speeches, the Congress struck a sharply contrasting note — calling the Nayab Singh Saini-led government’s anniversary a “celebration of failures”.

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the government of betraying every section of society — from farmers to youth, and from employees to businessmen — saying the year had brought “misery, not milestones”.

“The list of this government’s failures is so long that instead of celebrating, it should be introspecting,” Hooda remarked caustically.

He painted a bleak picture of Haryana’s agrarian distress, alleging that farmers are running from pillar to post in grain markets as state agencies refuse to procure paddy on flimsy grounds — citing moisture and discolouration. Hooda reminded that the BJP had promised Rs 3,100 per quintal for paddy and assured procurement of all crops at MSP during the last Assembly election, but “today the reality is the opposite”.

“Farmers are not getting MSP, fertilisers, or even timely compensation. The government has failed them on every front,” he said.