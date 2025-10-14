Rahul Gandhi calls on Haryana govt to ensure justice for Puran Kumar’s family

In a poignant and emotionally charged visit to Chandigarh, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the grieving family of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who died by suicide on 7 October, and expressed deep concern over the state’s handling of the case.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gandhi criticised the Haryana government for failing to honour the promise of a fair investigation and decisive action that had been extended to the family by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“Despite assurances from the chief minister, the promise of justice to the family of Y. Puran Kumar Ji has not been fulfilled,” Gandhi said. “As a result, the pressure on the family, particularly on Pooran Ji’s daughters, is intensifying, adding to their grief during an already unbearable time.”

Rahul Gandhi highlighted that this tragedy was not an isolated incident but rather the culmination of years of systemic discrimination against Puran Kumar, an officer of exemplary credentials. “Several officers conspired to derail his career, subjecting him to humiliation and professional sabotage,” he said, underscoring the institutional biases faced by Kumar as a Dalit officer.