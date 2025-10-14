Rahul Gandhi calls on Haryana govt to ensure justice for Puran Kumar’s family
The Congress leader said the tragedy reflected years of systemic discrimination against the highly capable Puran Kumar
In a poignant and emotionally charged visit to Chandigarh, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the grieving family of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who died by suicide on 7 October, and expressed deep concern over the state’s handling of the case.
Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gandhi criticised the Haryana government for failing to honour the promise of a fair investigation and decisive action that had been extended to the family by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.
“Despite assurances from the chief minister, the promise of justice to the family of Y. Puran Kumar Ji has not been fulfilled,” Gandhi said. “As a result, the pressure on the family, particularly on Pooran Ji’s daughters, is intensifying, adding to their grief during an already unbearable time.”
Rahul Gandhi highlighted that this tragedy was not an isolated incident but rather the culmination of years of systemic discrimination against Puran Kumar, an officer of exemplary credentials. “Several officers conspired to derail his career, subjecting him to humiliation and professional sabotage,” he said, underscoring the institutional biases faced by Kumar as a Dalit officer.
“This is not just a matter concerning one family,” Gandhi asserted. “Such incidents send a dangerous message to millions of Dalit brothers and sisters across the country — that no matter how capable, successful, or dedicated you are, caste-based suppression can destroy you. We cannot accept this.”
Addressing the state and central leadership directly, Gandhi issued a stern call to action: “As the Leader of the Opposition, my message to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Haryana is clear — fulfill the promise made to the daughters of Pooran Kumar Ji. Allow the last rites of their father to be performed with dignity and bring an end to this grotesque spectacle.”
He further demanded that the guilty officers responsible for harassment and institutional oppression be held accountable immediately. “Remove the undue pressure being exerted on this family and ensure justice is served,” Gandhi emphasised.
The case of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar has sparked widespread concern over institutional discrimination, caste-based harassment, and the pressures faced by civil servants in India, with opposition parties and civil society demanding a transparent investigation and swift punitive action. Gandhi’s visit and strong statements underscore the growing demand for accountability and protection of rights for officers serving with integrity.
