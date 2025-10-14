Rahul Gandhi to visit family of late IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar in Chandigarh today

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Chandigarh on Tuesday evening, 14 October, to meet the family of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who died by suicide on 7 October under distressing circumstances that have since sparked widespread outrage and political reaction.

The Congress confirmed Rahul Gandhi’s visit on Monday, stating that he will arrive in Chandigarh around 5:30 pm to offer condolences and express solidarity with the bereaved family.

Y. Puran Kumar, a 2010-batch IPS officer of the Haryana cadre, was found dead at his official residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh. Initial reports indicate that the officer allegedly shot himself using his service revolver. However, the tragedy took a deeply troubling turn after investigators reportedly recovered a suicide note from the scene naming 14 officials, including senior police officers, whom Kumar accused of sustained mental harassment and caste-based discrimination.

Two days later, on 9 October, the Chandigarh Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against all 14 individuals named in the note. Those accused include Haryana’s director general of police (DGP) Shatrujit Kapoor and Rohtak superintendent of police (SP) Narendra Bijarnia. The FIR invokes charges under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment to suicide) and Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(5) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.