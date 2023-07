Congress to “wait and watch” to discuss next Maharashtra Leader of Opposition

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Tuesday didn't discuss the issue of the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly and has decided to take a "wait and watch" approach amid political developments in the state, a senior leader said.

It was earlier said that the Congress might discuss the issue of staking claim to the post of LoP after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar resigned from the post and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

At the CLP meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan here, the Congress decided to work for strengthening the party as well as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of which it is one of the constituents along with NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), the leader said.

The meeting was attended by AICC incharge of Maharashtra HK Patil and 39 out of 45 MLAs including CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat.