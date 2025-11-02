Congress unveils star-studded campaign brigade for Bihar

The Congress on Saturday, 1 November, unveiled a high-powered roster of 40 star campaigners for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, featuring the party’s top brass — Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — alongside a vibrant mix of national and state leaders who will spearhead the party’s campaign across the state.

The list, released by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), reflects the party’s intent to put its full political weight behind the INDIA bloc, which has named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face.

Joining the Gandhis on the campaign trail are senior leaders such as K.C. Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala, Syed Naseer Hussain, Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Gaurav Gogoi, Mohammad Jawed, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh. The Congress’s AICC in-charge for Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, and state party chief Rajesh Ram will anchor the campaign strategy on the ground.