Congress unveils star-studded campaign brigade for Bihar
Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi join a diverse team of leaders to spearhead the party’s Bihar campaign
The Congress on Saturday, 1 November, unveiled a high-powered roster of 40 star campaigners for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, featuring the party’s top brass — Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — alongside a vibrant mix of national and state leaders who will spearhead the party’s campaign across the state.
The list, released by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), reflects the party’s intent to put its full political weight behind the INDIA bloc, which has named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face.
Joining the Gandhis on the campaign trail are senior leaders such as K.C. Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewala, Syed Naseer Hussain, Ashok Gehlot, Tariq Anwar, Gaurav Gogoi, Mohammad Jawed, and Akhilesh Prasad Singh. The Congress’s AICC in-charge for Bihar, Krishna Allavaru, and state party chief Rajesh Ram will anchor the campaign strategy on the ground.
The party’s list also showcases a blend of experienced campaigners and fresh, fiery voices — from Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and veteran Digvijaya Singh to dynamic leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar, Pawan Khera, Ranjeet Ranjan, and Imran Pratapgarhi.
Notably, Independent MP Pappu Yadav — a prominent figure in Bihar’s political landscape — and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani have also been included, underscoring Congress’s effort to project a diverse, inclusive face in the upcoming battle.
Other notable names on the list include Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Meira Kumar, Pramod Tiwari, Shakeel Ahmed, Anil Jaihind, and Rajendra Pal Gautam, ensuring that voices from across India’s political spectrum join the campaign chorus in Bihar.
The Bihar Assembly elections are set to take place in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with votes to be counted on 14 November. The INDIA bloc, led by the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, is expected to mount a spirited challenge to the ruling NDA, with the campaign now gathering pace as heavyweight leaders prepare to descend on the state’s heartland.
With its star-studded line-up and a renewed alliance push, the Congress hopes to recapture lost ground and infuse fresh momentum into the opposition’s fight — setting the stage for a high-voltage electoral showdown in Bihar.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines