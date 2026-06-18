Congress urges President Murmu to address tribal challenges during MP visit
State Congress chief Jitu Patwari calls for action on education, healthcare and employment issues affecting tribal communities
As President Droupadi Murmu commenced a five-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Thursday urged her to draw attention to the challenges facing the state's tribal communities and push for concrete action to address long-standing gaps in education, healthcare and livelihoods.
Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari welcomed the President on behalf of the people of the state and described her journey of struggle, public service and commitment to constitutional values as an inspiration for millions of tribal citizens across the country.
In a statement, Patwari said the President's visit provided an opportunity to highlight issues that continue to keep large sections of the tribal population away from the mainstream of development and access to rights.
Pointing out that Madhya Pradesh has the country's largest tribal population, with around 1.53 crore Scheduled Tribe residents accounting for nearly 21 per cent of the state's population, Patwari said significant disparities remain despite various welfare initiatives.
He noted that educational outcomes among tribal communities continue to lag behind the state average. While Madhya Pradesh's overall literacy rate exceeds 70 per cent, literacy among Scheduled Tribes remains around 50 per cent, he said.
Patwari also flagged concerns over healthcare infrastructure in tribal regions, citing shortages of doctors at Primary Health Centres and the continuing burden of malnutrition and maternal mortality.
The Congress leader outlined a ten-point agenda for tribal welfare, including a special emergency plan for education and healthcare in tribal areas, time-bound recruitment of teachers and doctors, full implementation of the Forest Rights Act and the launch of a dedicated employment mission for tribal youth.
According to Patwari, tribal communities are seeking the effective delivery of constitutional rights and opportunities rather than welfare measures alone. He stressed that the focus should be on translating constitutional guarantees into tangible outcomes on the ground.
Meanwhile, President Murmu arrived in Indore on Thursday and was received by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel. She later travelled to Betul to attend a programme organised by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya on the empowerment of tribal communities through spiritual awareness.
The President is also scheduled to visit Omkareshwar and participate in an event marking International Sickle Cell Anaemia Day on 19 June a disease that disproportionately affects tribal populations.
Following a brief visit to West Bengal, she will return to Madhya Pradesh on 20 June to attend International Yoga Day celebrations in Jabalpur and participate in the 36th convocation ceremony of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya.
Her itinerary will conclude with a visit to Kuno National Park in Sheopur on 22 June before returning to New Delhi.
With IANS inputs