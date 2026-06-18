Congress urges President Murmu to address tribal challenges during MP visit

As President Droupadi Murmu commenced a five-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, the Congress on Thursday urged her to draw attention to the challenges facing the state's tribal communities and push for concrete action to address long-standing gaps in education, healthcare and livelihoods.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari welcomed the President on behalf of the people of the state and described her journey of struggle, public service and commitment to constitutional values as an inspiration for millions of tribal citizens across the country.

In a statement, Patwari said the President's visit provided an opportunity to highlight issues that continue to keep large sections of the tribal population away from the mainstream of development and access to rights.

Pointing out that Madhya Pradesh has the country's largest tribal population, with around 1.53 crore Scheduled Tribe residents accounting for nearly 21 per cent of the state's population, Patwari said significant disparities remain despite various welfare initiatives.

He noted that educational outcomes among tribal communities continue to lag behind the state average. While Madhya Pradesh's overall literacy rate exceeds 70 per cent, literacy among Scheduled Tribes remains around 50 per cent, he said.

Patwari also flagged concerns over healthcare infrastructure in tribal regions, citing shortages of doctors at Primary Health Centres and the continuing burden of malnutrition and maternal mortality.