Congress uses Bollywood barbs to target PM Modi over US diplomacy

In a flourish of filmi flair and political sarcasm, the Congress on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, borrowing heavily from the golden age of Bollywood to lampoon what it portrayed as a diplomatic misstep with the United States.

The jibe followed remarks by US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, who claimed that a long-discussed India-US trade deal failed to materialise because Prime Minister Modi did not place a direct call to US President Donald Trump. Seizing the moment, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh stitched together cinema and criticism, posting a video of Lutnick’s comments with the caption: “Hug hug na raha, post post na raha.”

Not stopping there, Ramesh added another lyrical barb — “Kya se kya ho gaya, bewafa teri dosti mein” — drawing from classic Hindi film songs to underline what the party described as a dramatic fall in bonhomie between the two leaders once known for their public displays of warmth.