Ramesh said the government was trying to secure the two-thirds majority it needed to pass a constitutional amendment in the Lok Sabha. He also questioned chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s role in any delimitation exercise, citing the Congress’s objections to the preparation of electoral rolls.

The Congress, Ramesh said, wants the size of the Lok Sabha and the allocation of seats among states kept at current levels for another 25 years. It has called for the one-third women’s quota to apply from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, with a share of reserved seats for women from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Government seeks to reconvene both Houses

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday that the government had asked the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene their respective Houses on 30 November and 2 December. Both Houses could conclude their sittings on 3 December, depending on parliamentary business, he said.

The sittings would extend the Monsoon Session, which was adjourned sine die on 13 August and has yet to be formally closed through prorogation.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, criticised the schedule, saying it set aside no time for Question Hour, Zero Hour or private members’ bills. Ramesh said earlier delimitation bills were made public on Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April and defeated on 17 April. He said the Congress would oppose the renewed push.

With PTI inputs