Responding to Shah on X, the former Union finance minister said the home minister “either has amnesia or is economical with the truth”. He said both Houses of Parliament had passed the legislation in September 2023 and questioned why the government had yet to implement it and why a fresh bill was needed.

Chidambaram said the Congress and other opposition parties had objected to Article 334A during the parliamentary debate. The provision, introduced through the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, links the rollout of the quota to a delimitation exercise after the next census.

He said the BJP had insisted on retaining the provision despite those objections. The government, he argued, could implement the one-third quota immediately by bringing an amendment to remove Article 334A.

Chidambaram’s remarks followed Shah’s address at a ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Divas’ event on Thursday, where the home minister said the BJP remained committed to reserving 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women.

Shah also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using the Constitution as a political prop and questioning constitutional institutions and electoral processes. He said carrying or displaying a copy of the Constitution in public did not by itself demonstrate respect for it.

With PTI inputs