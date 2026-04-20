Women’s reservation is being delayed by design, not by compulsion

The passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023, was projected as a historic step toward gender justice. In reality, it risks becoming one of the most carefully delayed reforms in recent parliamentary history.

Let us be clear: there is no constitutional compulsion that forces women’s reservation to wait for delimitation.

The decision to link its implementation with a future census and boundary redrawing is political, not procedural.

It ensures one thing with certainty — that the promise of reservation will not materialise before the next cycle of elections. What was celebrated as empowerment today has been effectively pushed into an indefinite tomorrow.

This delay is not a minor technicality; it fundamentally alters the meaning of the law. For three decades, successive governments debated women’s reservation but failed to act.

When it finally passed, it came with a built-in postponement clause. The question is obvious: if there was political will to pass the law overnight, why is there no will to implement it immediately?

Even more troubling is the silence on representation within representation. Women are not a uniform category. The reality of Indian politics is shaped by caste, class, and community.