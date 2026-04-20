Women’s reservation bill: Karnataka CM accuses Modi of ‘double standard’

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of adopting a “double standard” on women’s reservation, alleging that the Centre has delayed its implementation despite having had ample opportunity to act earlier.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Siddaramaiah said the government’s approach raised questions about its commitment to social justice. He argued that if the Centre were genuinely supportive of the measure, it would have been implemented much sooner during Modi’s tenure.

The chief minister maintained that the Congress party has consistently backed women’s reservation, rejecting claims that it opposed the policy. He also criticised what he described as the politicisation of the issue, saying his party had clearly conveyed its support during discussions with the Prime Minister.

Siddaramaiah further raised concerns over the decision to link the implementation of the reservation to a delimitation exercise. He argued that any redrawing of constituencies should only take place after a fresh census to ensure fair representation across states.

He warned that such a linkage could disadvantage southern states, which have seen lower population growth compared with northern regions, potentially altering the balance of parliamentary representation.