Women’s reservation bill: Karnataka CM accuses Modi of ‘double standard’
Siddaramaiah questions delay in implementation and links move to political timing
Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of adopting a “double standard” on women’s reservation, alleging that the Centre has delayed its implementation despite having had ample opportunity to act earlier.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Siddaramaiah said the government’s approach raised questions about its commitment to social justice. He argued that if the Centre were genuinely supportive of the measure, it would have been implemented much sooner during Modi’s tenure.
The chief minister maintained that the Congress party has consistently backed women’s reservation, rejecting claims that it opposed the policy. He also criticised what he described as the politicisation of the issue, saying his party had clearly conveyed its support during discussions with the Prime Minister.
Siddaramaiah further raised concerns over the decision to link the implementation of the reservation to a delimitation exercise. He argued that any redrawing of constituencies should only take place after a fresh census to ensure fair representation across states.
He warned that such a linkage could disadvantage southern states, which have seen lower population growth compared with northern regions, potentially altering the balance of parliamentary representation.
Highlighting Congress’ past record, Siddaramaiah pointed to constitutional amendments introduced under former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, which expanded reservations for women in local bodies.
The remarks come amid renewed political debate over the proposed legislation. A recent Constitution amendment bill seeking to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, alongside an increase in Lok Sabha seats, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in Parliament.
While the bill received majority support, it fell short of the threshold needed for passage, dealing a setback to the government’s efforts to advance the measure.
Siddaramaiah also questioned the timing of the legislation, suggesting it was introduced for political reasons rather than as part of a sustained commitment to reform.
The Centre has not yet responded in detail to the allegations, as discussions around representation and electoral reforms continue.
With PTI inputs
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