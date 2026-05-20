Congress warns of economic crisis, accuses BJP-RSS of weakening Constitution
Rahul Gandhi warns that escalating US-Iran tensions and any disruption in Hormuz could hit oil supplies and fuel inflation in India
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the BJP, warning that India could face a major economic crisis amid rising tensions in West Asia while also accusing the RSS and BJP of weakening the spirit of the Constitution.
Addressing the ‘Bahujan Swabhimaan Sabha’ in Lodhwari village during the unveiling of a statue of freedom fighter Veera Pasi, Rahul Gandhi said the country must prepare for economic turbulence that would hit ordinary citizens the hardest.
He linked the looming crisis to escalating tensions between the US and Iran and warned that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could severely impact global oil supplies and trigger inflation in India.
“Petrol, gas and essential commodities are going to become expensive. The burden will fall on common people,” Rahul Gandhi said, accusing the Centre of being disconnected from public concerns.
He said worsening global conditions could create serious hardships for citizens and urged the government to focus on protecting people from economic distress.
Rahul Gandhi also used the occasion to strongly defend the Constitution and advocate social equality, invoking the legacy of Veera Pasi and B.R. Ambedkar.
“Every citizen in India is equal. Everyone deserves equal rights and the full reward of their labour. This country belongs to everyone, not to any one caste or organisation,” he said.
Holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand, Rahul Gandhi described it as “the voice of the people” and said safeguarding it was the responsibility of every citizen.
“Slogans alone will not bring change. Rights and transformation can be ensured only by protecting the Constitution,” he said.
The Congress leader alleged that the RSS and BJP were undermining democratic institutions and social justice, adding that protecting constitutional values was essential for the future of the country.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi briefly stopped his convoy at Bharatganj market after noticing a large crowd gathered there. He stepped out of his vehicle, greeted supporters, accepted floral bouquets and interacted with local residents and party workers.
He also met Congress workers and heard public grievances during the visit.
Meanwhile, posters appeared in Amethi comparing the performance of sitting Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma with former MP Smriti Irani, adding a political edge to Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the region.
With IANS inputs