Congress warns of economic crisis, accuses BJP-RSS of weakening Constitution

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre and the BJP, warning that India could face a major economic crisis amid rising tensions in West Asia while also accusing the RSS and BJP of weakening the spirit of the Constitution.

Addressing the ‘Bahujan Swabhimaan Sabha’ in Lodhwari village during the unveiling of a statue of freedom fighter Veera Pasi, Rahul Gandhi said the country must prepare for economic turbulence that would hit ordinary citizens the hardest.

He linked the looming crisis to escalating tensions between the US and Iran and warned that any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could severely impact global oil supplies and trigger inflation in India.

“Petrol, gas and essential commodities are going to become expensive. The burden will fall on common people,” Rahul Gandhi said, accusing the Centre of being disconnected from public concerns.

He said worsening global conditions could create serious hardships for citizens and urged the government to focus on protecting people from economic distress.