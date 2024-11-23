Assembly polls: Counting of votes begins in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

All eyes will be on the much-awaited counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, which will begin at 8 am on Saturday, 23 November.

Early trends are expected to trickle in by 9 am, offering the first glimpse into the outcome of these high-stakes battles.

Results of the bypolls held across 48 assembly constituencies and two parliamentary seats in 14 states will also be declared on Saturday.

The BJP, buoyed by its performance in Haryana's Assembly elections after setbacks in the Lok Sabha polls, is eyeing a decisive win in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In Maharashtra, the party is allied with the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies are aiming to retain Jharkhand and wrest power from the ruling MahaYuti alliance in Maharashtra.

Adding to the drama, results will be declared for 48 Assembly bypolls and two high-profile parliamentary constituencies: Nanded in Maharashtra and Wayanad in Kerala.

Wayanad is also a prestige battle for the Congress, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's electoral debut in focus after her brother Rahul Gandhi, who previously represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha, vacated the seat.