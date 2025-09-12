C.P. Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th vice-president of India

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was on Friday, 12 September, sworn in as India’s 15th vice-president, in a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu.

The 67-year-old Radhakrishnan, dressed in a red kurta, took the oath in English in the name of God. He secured the position after defeating the joint opposition nominee, B. Sudershan Reddy, by a margin of 152 votes in the vice presidential election held on Tuesday.