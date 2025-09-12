C.P. Radhakrishnan takes oath as 15th vice-president of India
Radhakrishnan secures the position after defeating the joint opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy by a margin of 152 votes
Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was on Friday, 12 September, sworn in as India’s 15th vice-president, in a brief ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu.
The 67-year-old Radhakrishnan, dressed in a red kurta, took the oath in English in the name of God. He secured the position after defeating the joint opposition nominee, B. Sudershan Reddy, by a margin of 152 votes in the vice presidential election held on Tuesday.
The election followed the sudden resignation of former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar on 21 July, citing health concerns. Dhankhar was present at the ceremony, marking his first public appearance since stepping down.
The swearing-in was attended by key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP president J.P. Nadda. Former vice-presidents Hamid Ansari and M. Venkaiah Naidu also graced the event.
The new vice-president’s election reinforces the stability of India’s parliamentary framework after Dhankhar’s unexpected resignation and sets the stage for continuity in the Rajya Sabha, where the Vice President serves as the ex-officio chairman.
With PTI inputs
