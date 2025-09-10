Allow Oppn a voice, avoid censorship: Derek O’Brien urges 8 ideas on vice president-elect Radhakrishnan

The Trinamool leader said an important tool that enables MPs in the opposition to hold the Union government accountable is submitting notices seeking discussions on important issues.

"In the eight years between 2009 and 2016, 110 notices were admitted into the Rajya Sabha for discussions. In the next eight years, between 2017 and 2024, that number dropped to an abysmal 36," he said.

He said Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha states that a member may ask the Chair to suspend the business listed for the day, and instead take up a discussion on an issue of urgent national importance.

"Under the watch of Venkaiah Naidu and Jagdeep Dhankar, in eight years, not even one discussion was allowed under this rule," he said.