Congress recalls Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s words as it congratulates new vice president

The Congress on Wednesday extended its congratulations to newly elected vice president C.P. Radhakrishnan, while recalling the remarks of India’s first vice president, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, on the role of opposition in a democracy.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh highlighted Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s address to the Rajya Sabha on its first day, 16 May 1952, in which he emphasised that a democracy risks “degenerating into a tyranny if it does not allow opposition groups to criticise fairly, freely, and frankly the policies of the government.”

Ramesh said the first vice president “practised what he preached, both in letter and spirit,” underlining the importance of impartiality and fairness in parliamentary proceedings. He noted Dr Radhakrishnan’s commitment to treating all parties with goodwill, stating, “I belong to no party, and that means I belong to every party in this House. It shall be my endeavour to uphold the traditions, the highest traditions, of parliamentary democracy and act towards each party with fairness and impartiality with ill-will to none and goodwill to all.”

C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, was elected India’s next vice president with 452 votes, defeating opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, who secured 300 votes. His victory margin exceeded expectations.

Following the announcement, Congress described the BJP’s win as an “arithmetical” one that represented both a moral and political setback for the ruling party. The party emphasised the unity of the opposition during the election and praised Reddy’s performance, noting that he secured 40% of the vote, a notable improvement from the opposition’s 26% share in the 2022 vice presidential poll.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended his congratulations to C P Radhakrishnan, while also expressing gratitude to Justice (retd) B Sudershan Reddy for serving as the joint candidate of the opposition and running a spirited and principled campaign.

Ramesh added that, despite the arithmetic outcome, the ideological contest between the parties “continues undiminished.”