Farmers deserve clarity, not political branding: CPI MP to PM Modi

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over the naming of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna (PM-BJP), and questioned the 'one nation, one fertiliser' scheme for using the PM-BJP branding and printing the PM's photograph on fertiliser. In a letter, Viswam said farmers deserve clarity, choice, and transparency in choosing fertilisers.

He said the rationale behind unifying all fertilisers under one name is "unclear". "Both public and private fertiliser companies have worked in the sector. A single name for all these fertilisers not only diminishes the identity and value these companies have built but may also lead to confusion among farmers who rely on specific products for specific needs.

"Moreover, the decision to print 'PM-BJP' prominently on fertiliser bags raises further concerns. The abbreviation "BJP" in the name and logo, which also represents the ruling BJP, can easily be misconstrued as a political branding exercise, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024," he said.