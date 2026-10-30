CPI(M) distances itself from online attacks on Mammootty
Kerala party secretary M.V. Govindan denies involvement, says criticism should be met with constructive dialogue
CPI(M) Kerala secretary M V Govindan denied any party role in online attacks against Mammootty attributed to Left-leaning accounts
Govindan said the party welcomed constructive criticism and favoured dialogue with people holding different views
His remarks followed reports of cyber-bullying targeting the actor and SFI and DYFI leaders after their visit to his residence
CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan on Friday denied any party involvement in online attacks against Malayalam actor Mammootty, saying the organisation had neither authorised nor supported a campaign targeting him.
Responding to questions from reporters, Govindan said the party did not believe in coordinated attacks against individuals and was willing to engage with criticism.
He described Mammootty as a celebrated actor with international recognition and said any criticism from him should be viewed constructively.
The CPI(M), he said, favoured healthy exchanges with both supporters and those who disagreed with its positions.
“We are not into ganging up against anyone,” Govindan said.
His comments came amid reports of cyber-bullying directed at Mammootty and leaders of the Students’ Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India following their recent visit to the actor’s residence. Some of the accounts involved were reported to be Left-leaning.
Govindan said party representatives would continue meeting people across different sections of society, regardless of their political affiliations. Such outreach would extend beyond those associated with the SFI and DYFI, he added.
Mammootty, widely viewed as sympathetic to the Left, had also faced criticism from purportedly Left-leaning social media accounts in March.
That episode followed reports that the National Award-winning actor had expressed displeasure over CPI(M) Wayanad district secretary K Rafeeq accompanying him on a personal visit to a newly built township for survivors of the Wayanad landslides.
With PTI inputs