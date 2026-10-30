CPI(M) distances itself from online attacks on Mammootty

CPI(M) Kerala secretary M V Govindan denied any party role in online attacks against Mammootty attributed to Left-leaning accounts

Govindan said the party welcomed constructive criticism and favoured dialogue with people holding different views

His remarks followed reports of cyber-bullying targeting the actor and SFI and DYFI leaders after their visit to his residence

CPI(M) Kerala secretary M.V. Govindan on Friday denied any party involvement in online attacks against Malayalam actor Mammootty, saying the organisation had neither authorised nor supported a campaign targeting him.

Responding to questions from reporters, Govindan said the party did not believe in coordinated attacks against individuals and was willing to engage with criticism.

He described Mammootty as a celebrated actor with international recognition and said any criticism from him should be viewed constructively.

The CPI(M), he said, favoured healthy exchanges with both supporters and those who disagreed with its positions.

“We are not into ganging up against anyone,” Govindan said.