CPI(M) plans Delhi March, ramps up heat over labour codes, US trade deal
Left parties intensify protests after Bharat Bandh, widen attack on Centre’s economic policies
In the wake of a nationwide protest earlier this month that underscored deepening opposition to the Centre’s economic and labour reforms, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced fresh plans to escalate its campaign against the government.
CPI(M) general-secretary M.A. Baby on Monday said his party will organise a 'Delhi March' on 24 March in the national capital to protest against issues including the new labour codes, the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), controversial trade agreements, and what it described as the “anti-people policies” of the NDA government at the Centre.
The proposed march comes just days after a Bharat Bandh called on 12 February by 10 central trade unions and farmer organisations to oppose the recently enacted labour reforms and the interim trade deal with the United States — a strike that saw tens of millions of workers and farmers join protests across hundreds of districts, with unions describing the government’s policies as “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate”.
Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Baby said the CPI(M) would run a campaign across northern states ahead of the Delhi march, organising state-level programmes and jathas (processions) to mobilise various sections of people and highlight livelihood concerns before converging on the capital.
“We are planning a Delhi march in the month of March. In North Indian states, we are going to hold state level programmes and jathas, mobilising various sections of people… raising livelihood issues, we are going to march to Delhi,” he said.
Targeting the Union government over trade agreements and other related issues, Baby questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi could “stand up and say that from where India should buy crude oil would be decided by India”, alleging that the country’s sovereignty was being systematically undermined by the US government led by Donald Trump. He also criticised what he saw as undue external influence on India’s trade and energy decisions.
More broadly, Opposition parties — including the Congress, Left parties and several regional formations — have criticised the evolving India–US trade deal, arguing that greater market access for American agricultural products, dairy and manufactured goods could adversely impact small farmers, MSMEs and domestic industry.
They have also expressed concern that concessions in areas such as digital trade, intellectual property and procurement norms may limit policy flexibility for future governments. The Centre, however, has maintained that deeper trade ties with Washington are essential for boosting exports, attracting investment and strengthening strategic cooperation.
The CPI(M)’s call for a Delhi mobilisation signals a continued attempt by Left parties and trade unions to consolidate economic discontent into a coordinated national campaign in the weeks ahead.
With PTI inputs
