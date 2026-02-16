CPI(M) plans Delhi March, ramps up heat over labour codes, US trade deal

In the wake of a nationwide protest earlier this month that underscored deepening opposition to the Centre’s economic and labour reforms, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced fresh plans to escalate its campaign against the government.

CPI(M) general-secretary M.A. Baby on Monday said his party will organise a 'Delhi March' on 24 March in the national capital to protest against issues including the new labour codes, the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), controversial trade agreements, and what it described as the “anti-people policies” of the NDA government at the Centre.

The proposed march comes just days after a Bharat Bandh called on 12 February by 10 central trade unions and farmer organisations to oppose the recently enacted labour reforms and the interim trade deal with the United States — a strike that saw tens of millions of workers and farmers join protests across hundreds of districts, with unions describing the government’s policies as “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate”.

Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Baby said the CPI(M) would run a campaign across northern states ahead of the Delhi march, organising state-level programmes and jathas (processions) to mobilise various sections of people and highlight livelihood concerns before converging on the capital.