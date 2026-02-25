‘Criminals rule in UP, influence probes’: Seer denies contact with complainants in POCSO case

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Wednesday alleged that “criminals rule” in Uttar Pradesh, level allegations and influence investigations, as he denied having any contact with the two persons for whose alleged sexual abuse he has been booked.

Addressing reporters here, Saraswati displayed a purported WhatsApp group on his phone, which he claimed had been created by a man named Ashutosh Pandey and in which information related to the case against him was being shared.

“Whatever investigation police are conducting is reaching Ashutosh Pandey. What kind of probe is this?” the seer asked, alleging that the investigation was being compromised.

Showing a purported screenshot from the group, Saraswati claimed that a message stated that Pandey assisted in the collection of evidence during the investigation and remained with the probe team for three days.

Responding to claims that a photograph of Pandey with a senior IPS officer currently posted in Prayagraj was AI-generated, Saraswati said the same picture had been posted earlier in the WhatsApp group with a birthday greeting and had also been uploaded on Facebook. “This is the same photograph that we showed the media,” he said.

The seer said saints across the country were feeling apprehensive over the developments. “Today, sadhus and saints in the country are worried. When a history-sheeter can level allegations against a shankaracharya, what will happen to them?” he asked.

Saraswati further claimed that the two victims named in the FIR had been living with Pandey for a long time.