Shankaracharya row: Congress slams 'unprecedented' govt notice to seer
Party demands PM’s intervention after notice issued to Swami Avimukteshwaranand over ‘Shankaracharya’ title
Congress media and publicity department chief Pawan Khera on Monday sharply criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the treatment of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Prayagraj, calling the events “unprecedented” and “against all traditions”.
“We cannot witness what is happening today in this country,” Khera said, alleging that for 48 hours, “the greatest saint of the Hindu religion has been sitting on a dharna without eating anything, without drinking water”. “Instead of going and apologising to him, they are trying to serve him a notice in the middle of the night, challenging the fact that he is a Shankaracharya,” he said.
Asking whether “any government, any DM, any police commissioner, any chief minister, any prime minister” had the right to question such status, Khera added that “every single Hindu across the world is watching what is happening in Uttar Pradesh” before declaring, “These people are sinners. They will never be forgiven.”
The controversy began on Sunday when Saraswati, accompanied by followers, was allegedly stopped by the police while heading for a holy dip at the Sangam on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. Following the confrontation, the seer sat in protest outside his camp, gave up food and water, and demanded an apology from senior mela and police officials. The protest continued into Monday, when the Prayagraj mela authority issued a notice asking him to explain his use of the title “Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth”.
The notice, signed by vice-chairman Dayanand Prasad, cited a pending civil appeal before the Supreme Court in which the court ordered that until the matter is disposed of, “no religious leader can be consecrated as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth”.
It stated that no such consecration had occurred, yet Saraswati had “declared himself as the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth on a board at his camp” for the 2025–26 Magh Mela. “This act/display of yours shows disregard for the order of the Honourable Supreme Court. Within 24 hours of receiving this letter, please clarify how you are using the word Shankaracharya before your name,” it read.
Saraswati’s media in-charge Shailendra Yogiraj rejected the notice, claiming the consecration had taken place before the Supreme Court’s order. He alleged that during Sunday’s incident, police demanded that the seer dismount his palanquin and, upon refusal, “beat up his supporters”, injuring around 15.
“All the injured have undergone medical examinations, and Swami ji will file a case against the police and administration officials,” he said, adding that Saraswati would not return to his camp “until the mela administration apologises and arranges for him to bathe according to protocol”.
Mela adhikari Rishiraj denied any mistreatment, stating that Saraswati and his followers “broke through the barricades and came to the Sangam Nose”, and that the administration intervened to prevent a stampede on a major bathing day where vehicles were barred. “Several sadhus and seers, including those camping near Swami ji, took the holy dip. No saint was disrespected,” he said, insisting that arrangements were enforced to ensure safety.
With the standoff continuing, the Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene, calling the episode a “shameful incident” and accusing the BJP of allowing disrespect towards a prominent seer. The Uttar Pradesh government has not formally responded to the Congress’s allegations at the time of writing.
