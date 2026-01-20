Shankaracharya row: Congress slams 'unprecedented' govt notice to seer

Congress media and publicity department chief Pawan Khera on Monday sharply criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the treatment of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Prayagraj, calling the events “unprecedented” and “against all traditions”.

“We cannot witness what is happening today in this country,” Khera said, alleging that for 48 hours, “the greatest saint of the Hindu religion has been sitting on a dharna without eating anything, without drinking water”. “Instead of going and apologising to him, they are trying to serve him a notice in the middle of the night, challenging the fact that he is a Shankaracharya,” he said.

Asking whether “any government, any DM, any police commissioner, any chief minister, any prime minister” had the right to question such status, Khera added that “every single Hindu across the world is watching what is happening in Uttar Pradesh” before declaring, “These people are sinners. They will never be forgiven.”