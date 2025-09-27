Curfew continues for 4th consecutive day in Leh
Wangchuk has led a five-year movement for Sixth Schedule inclusion, statehood, and Ladakh’s ecological protection
Curfew continued for the fourth consecutive day in Leh town on Saturday, 27 September, as sources reported that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act (NSA), was transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan, though official confirmation is still awaited.
Wangchuk was arrested on 25 September for allegedly inciting violence in Leh on 24 September, which resulted in the deaths of four protesters and injuries to 70 others after security forces opened fire in self-defence. Following his arrest, the administration suspended mobile internet services in Leh as a precautionary measure.
Wangchuk has been a central figure in a five-year agitation seeking inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, statehood, and protection of Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has held him responsible for instigating the recent unrest. The day after his arrest, the MHA cancelled the FCRA registration of the NGO he founded, Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), citing alleged financial discrepancies and violations of the FCRA Act.
Administrative measures
In a notification issued by Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, it was stated that Advisory Boards under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act will also function as Advisory Boards for the NSA.
This marks the first NSA detention in Ladakh since its bifurcation from Jammu and Kashmir and formation as a Union Territory.
The cremation of two civilians killed in the Leh violence is scheduled for Saturday. Shops and businesses in Kargil district were shut immediately following Wangchuk’s arrest. The district administration has invoked Section 163 to restrict public gatherings.
Authorities reported that over 50 rioters have been detained, and multiple FIRs have been lodged against individuals involved in instigating violence, which included torching of BJP and Hill Council offices, vehicles, and public property. Investigations are ongoing into the role of outsiders, including youth from Nepal and Doda, some of whom were injured during clashes. Officials are also probing the origin of petrol bombs used in the attacks.
Government and security response
Chief security forces, including ITBP, CRPF, and Ladakh Police, continue patrolling sensitive areas. The administration has closed all schools, colleges, Anganwadis, and coaching centres in Leh till September 28. Strict prohibitory orders banning assemblies of five or more people have been implemented in Leh, Kargil, and other major towns to prevent escalation.
A preparatory meeting with the Home Ministry is scheduled in New Delhi on September 27 or 28, to be attended by representatives from the Leh Apex Body (LAB), Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), and Ladakh MP. This will be followed by an official High-Powered Committee meeting with seven members each from LAB and KDA to discuss a four-point agenda aimed at addressing ongoing unrest and grievances.
The MHA and UT administration have emphasized a tough stance against those involved in violence and those accused of instigation, including the possibility of invoking the Public Safety Act (PSA) against several individuals.
With IANS inputs