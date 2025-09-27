Curfew continues for 4th consecutive day in Leh

Curfew continued for the fourth consecutive day in Leh town on Saturday, 27 September, as sources reported that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, detained under the National Security Act (NSA), was transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan, though official confirmation is still awaited.

Wangchuk was arrested on 25 September for allegedly inciting violence in Leh on 24 September, which resulted in the deaths of four protesters and injuries to 70 others after security forces opened fire in self-defence. Following his arrest, the administration suspended mobile internet services in Leh as a precautionary measure.

Wangchuk has been a central figure in a five-year agitation seeking inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, statehood, and protection of Ladakh’s fragile ecosystem. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has held him responsible for instigating the recent unrest. The day after his arrest, the MHA cancelled the FCRA registration of the NGO he founded, Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), citing alleged financial discrepancies and violations of the FCRA Act.

Administrative measures

In a notification issued by Ladakh Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, it was stated that Advisory Boards under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act will also function as Advisory Boards for the NSA.