Cuttack’s festive mood still grim amid curfew, bandh, internet shutdown
Violence broke out on 4 October, Saturday, during a Durga Puja visarjan procession and then a VHP rally defying permissions
Tensions continue to run high in Cuttack, Odisha on 6 October, Monday as a 12-hour bandh was underway, enforced under a heavy police presence and strict prohibitory orders following recent violence connected to Durga Puja immersion processions.
The clashes, which began early on 4 October, Saturday, near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar locality, after locals objected to loud music during an immersion procession, quickly escalated into stone-pelting and hurling of glass bottles, injuring six people, including senior police officer Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.
Prohibitory orders were imposed on 5 October, Sunday night, in 13 out of 20 police station jurisdictions in the city, and authorities suspended internet services for 24 hours, starting at 7 p.m. to prevent further escalation of violence.
Officials explained that the step was necessary to curb the spread of rumours and potential flare-ups, especially after fresh violence occurred on Sunday during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) motorcycle rally. When police stopped the rally in the trouble-hit area, further clashes erupted, resulting in 25 new injuries — including eight police officers — and several shops being set ablaze in Gourishankar Park.
The incident has horrified people from other states as well, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi remarking that it is proof of the BJP polarising the community wherever it comes to power, since Odisha has no history of such incidents.
The bandh, initiated by the VHP on Monday to protest what it described as ‘police inaction’ during the initial attacks on the procession, saw a mixed response. Government offices and educational institutions operated with minimal attendance, while public transport and markets ran at lower-than-usual capacity due to the curfew restrictions.
Meanwhile, in light of popular allegations and the curfew already in place, ACP Narasingha Bhol reported, “People from outside are not allowed entry into Cuttack city, except those working here and patients travelling to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Passenger buses are being stopped at the entry points. All the entry points of the city have been blocked to keep a check on the movement of anti-social elements from outside.”
As a precaution, over 1,800 state police personnel and approximately 800 members of the Central Armed Police Forces — including the Odisha Swift Action Force — have been deployed, with continuous patrols in sensitive zones.
ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar confirmed, “There was no report of any untoward incident, with all agencies put on high alert,” adding that “senior officers are monitoring the situation on the field, and directions have been issued for taking prompt action against anyone found taking the law into their hands”.
However, some citizens have alleged that the VHP has been fomenting unrest by brandishing weapons and shouting provocative slogans.
Community groups, political parties and city leaders have called for calm and for authorities to take strict action against those responsible for disturbing Cuttack’s long-standing reputation for communal harmony.
Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi assured residents that the government is “closely monitoring troublemakers” and that justice will be delivered according to the law.
Meanwhile, Odisha Congress president called for citizens to preserve the bhaichara the city has been known for.
