Cuttack’s festive mood still grim amid curfew, bandh, internet shutdown

Tensions continue to run high in Cuttack, Odisha on 6 October, Monday as a 12-hour bandh was underway, enforced under a heavy police presence and strict prohibitory orders following recent violence connected to Durga Puja immersion processions.

The clashes, which began early on 4 October, Saturday, near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar locality, after locals objected to loud music during an immersion procession, quickly escalated into stone-pelting and hurling of glass bottles, injuring six people, including senior police officer Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

Prohibitory orders were imposed on 5 October, Sunday night, in 13 out of 20 police station jurisdictions in the city, and authorities suspended internet services for 24 hours, starting at 7 p.m. to prevent further escalation of violence.

Officials explained that the step was necessary to curb the spread of rumours and potential flare-ups, especially after fresh violence occurred on Sunday during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) motorcycle rally. When police stopped the rally in the trouble-hit area, further clashes erupted, resulting in 25 new injuries — including eight police officers — and several shops being set ablaze in Gourishankar Park.