‘Daily assault of fuel loot’: Kharge attacks govt over 4th fuel hike in 11 days

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over rising fuel prices, calling the repeated revisions a “daily assault of FUEL LOOT” and accusing the government of burdening ordinary citizens.

The remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time since 15 May, with petrol becoming costlier by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote: “The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet! 4th hike in 11 days!!”

He said the cumulative increase in fuel prices was adding pressure on households and the wider economy, while alleging that the government had failed to protect consumers from rising costs.

Kharge also attacked the ruling dispensation over long-term fuel pricing trends.