‘Daily assault of fuel loot’: Kharge attacks govt over 4th fuel hike in 11 days
Remarks come after fourth fuel price hike since 15 May, with petrol up Rs 2.61/litre and diesel Rs 2.71/litre
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over rising fuel prices, calling the repeated revisions a “daily assault of FUEL LOOT” and accusing the government of burdening ordinary citizens.
The remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fourth time since 15 May, with petrol becoming costlier by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71 per litre.
In a post on X, Kharge wrote: “The Daily Assault of FUEL LOOT is not over yet! 4th hike in 11 days!!”
He said the cumulative increase in fuel prices was adding pressure on households and the wider economy, while alleging that the government had failed to protect consumers from rising costs.
Kharge also attacked the ruling dispensation over long-term fuel pricing trends.
“Modi government has sprinkled petrol to burn the savings of common people,” he said.
Comparing prices over time, he noted that petrol has risen from Rs 71.41 per litre in 2014 to Rs 102.12 in 2026, while diesel has gone up from Rs 56.71 to Rs 95.20 during the same period.
He further alleged large-scale financial gain by the government from fuel taxation:
“Modi Govt. has looted Rs 43 lakh crore in the last 12 years, making it a loot of Rs 1,000 EVERYDAY!” Kharge claimed.
Pointing to market reactions, he said shares of oil marketing companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose following the price hike, adding:
“Profit over People is BJP’s DNA!”
Kharge warned that repeated hikes were hitting all sections of society, including farmers, small businesses and households.
“Every fuel price hike is another blow to household budgets, and has a cascading effect on every aspect of the economy,” he said, asking, “Who is benefitting from this DAILY ROBBERY?”
Oil marketing companies increased petrol prices in Delhi to Rs 102.12 per litre and diesel to Rs 95.20 per litre in the latest revision, following earlier hikes on 15 May, 19 May and 23 May.
Officials cited rising global crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia as key factors behind the sustained upward pressure on fuel costs.
With IANS inputs
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