‘Mehangai manav’ strikes again: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on fuel hike

Petrol prices were increased by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.71, taking cumulative hikes since 15 May to nearly Rs 7.5 per litre.

Rahul Gandhi claimed he had warned earlier about an impending economic crisis but alleged the government delayed fuel price revisions until after elections.

“For months, I had been warning of an impending economic storm. But Modi Ji, true to form, was busy with elections at the time and the moment the elections ended, he hiked petrol and diesel prices by Rs 8,” he said.

The Congress MP further alleged that inflationary pressure would continue to rise.

“‘Mehangai manav’ Modi has just one job: promises during elections, and attacking people’s pockets at other times,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Following Monday’s revision, petrol in Delhi rose to Rs 102.12 per litre from Rs 99.51, while diesel climbed to Rs 95.20 from Rs 92.49.

Fuel prices in Mumbai touched Rs 111.21 per litre for petrol and Rs 97.83 for diesel, while Kolkata recorded rates of Rs 113.51 and Rs 99.82 respectively. In Chennai, petrol now costs Rs 107.77 per litre and diesel Rs 99.55.

The fresh hikes follow increases announced on 15 May, 19 May and 23 May after a prolonged freeze in retail fuel prices.

Officials and industry sources attributed the increase to surging global crude oil prices, tighter refining margins and the weakening rupee, all of which have pushed up import costs.

Global oil prices have risen sharply since late February following US-Israeli strikes on Iran and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world’s most crucial oil transit routes.

Opposition parties have accused the Centre of holding back fuel price revisions until after key elections, while the government maintains that earlier restraint was intended to shield consumers from inflationary pressure.

State-owned fuel retailers — Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum — together account for nearly 90 per cent of India’s fuel retail market.

With PTI inputs