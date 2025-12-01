Deepest salutations, heartfelt gratitude to brave women, men of BSF: Kharge
BSF marks the occasion with solemn pride, reaffirming its dedication to protecting the nation’s western and eastern borders
As the Border Security Force (BSF) marks its 61st Raising Day, tributes poured in from across the nation, honouring the men and women who stand as India’s steadfast guardians along its vast and volatile frontiers.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the chorus of praise, offering “deepest salutations and heartfelt gratitude” to the BSF’s ranks, whose courage, he said, embodies the highest ideals of patriotism — selflessness, discipline, and an unshakeable commitment to the nation’s unity and security.
Taking to X, Kharge described the BSF as “an unblinking shield” that watches over India’s borders day and night. “We bow in respect to their indomitable spirit,” he wrote, “and are forever indebted to their sacrifices and devotion. May their courage continue to inspire generations, and may the Tricolour always fly high”.
Union Home minister Amit Shah, in his own message earlier in the day, praised the BSF as a force “synonymous with fiery patriotism,” saluting its “Himalayan resolve and steely valour.” He honoured the bravehearts who laid down their lives in the line of duty, saying their undying flame of sacrifice would continue to guide future generations.
Leaders across states echoed similar sentiments. Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha hailed the BSF’s “exceptional courage and unwavering commitment,” while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath called the force “the sentinel of the motherland’s integrity and honour,” extending his warmest greetings to BSF personnel, veterans, and their families.
The BSF itself marked the occasion with solemn pride, reaffirming its dedication to protecting the nation’s western and eastern borders. “With unflinching courage and relentless dedication, the Seema Prahari stand firm against all challenges,” the force declared, renewing its pledge to the mission of national security and nation-building.
The 61st Raising Day also drew tributes from the Indian Army, Air Force, NSG, SSB, and CRPF, underscoring the deep respect shared across India’s security establishment for a force that has guarded the country’s boundaries since its formation on 1 December 1965.
On this day of remembrance and gratitude, the BSF stands as a symbol of resolve — a shield forged in service, sacrifice, and the unbroken spirit of the nation.
With IANS inputs