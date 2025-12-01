Deepest salutations, heartfelt gratitude to brave women, men of BSF: Kharge

As the Border Security Force (BSF) marks its 61st Raising Day, tributes poured in from across the nation, honouring the men and women who stand as India’s steadfast guardians along its vast and volatile frontiers.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge led the chorus of praise, offering “deepest salutations and heartfelt gratitude” to the BSF’s ranks, whose courage, he said, embodies the highest ideals of patriotism — selflessness, discipline, and an unshakeable commitment to the nation’s unity and security.

Taking to X, Kharge described the BSF as “an unblinking shield” that watches over India’s borders day and night. “We bow in respect to their indomitable spirit,” he wrote, “and are forever indebted to their sacrifices and devotion. May their courage continue to inspire generations, and may the Tricolour always fly high”.