‘Deeply distressed’: Kharge on loss of lives in Tamil Nadu stampede
Congress chief urges workers to help victims and assist authorities with relief and medical aid
Amid the heartache and sorrow that gripped Karur on Saturday, 27 September, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede at a political rally, urging party workers to extend every possible support to the victims and their families.
Karur mourns as a joyous gathering for Vijay descended into tragedy, leaving 38 dead in a devastating stampede.
"Deeply distressed by the unfortunate and tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the lives of several innocent people.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.
"I urge all Congress workers to provide every possible assistance to the victims and their families and work alongside the authorities in relief and prompt medical assistance," he added.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur.
In a statement, she said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy. May they find strength in this difficult time, and may the injured recover soon.”
She also urged Congress workers in the region to assist in relief efforts, adding, “I urge all Congress workers in the region to promptly assist the injured and support the families and authorities in relief efforts.”
Priyanka Gandhi’s message comes amid mounting concern and calls for immediate aid following the devastating stampede at the rally of actor-politician Vijay.
Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin confirmed that a tragic stampede at actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Karur, some 400 km from Chennai, claimed the lives of 38 people, including 10 children.
The dead also include 16 women, Stalin, who convened a meeting of top state officials at the Secretariat to review the situation, said.
In response to the devastating stampede, the Union Home Ministry has called for a report from Tamil Nadu, and Home minister Amit Shah consulted with governor R.N. Ravi and CM Stalin, vowing the fullest possible support from the Centre.
With PTI inputs