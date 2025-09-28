‘Deeply distressed’: Kharge on loss of lives in Tamil Nadu stampede

Amid the heartache and sorrow that gripped Karur on Saturday, 27 September, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep grief over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede at a political rally, urging party workers to extend every possible support to the victims and their families.

Karur mourns as a joyous gathering for Vijay descended into tragedy, leaving 38 dead in a devastating stampede.

"Deeply distressed by the unfortunate and tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed the lives of several innocent people.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Our thoughts and prayers are with them. We pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Kharge said in a post on X.

"I urge all Congress workers to provide every possible assistance to the victims and their families and work alongside the authorities in relief and prompt medical assistance," he added.