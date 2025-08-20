Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked; Opposition seeks Shah’s reply

A security scare unfolded on Wednesday, 20 August, when Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during her weekly Jan Sunvai at her Civil Lines residence.

According to police sources, a man identified as Rajesh Khimji from Rajkot, Gujarat, suddenly approached the chief minister during the public hearing, handed her some papers related to a court case, and then allegedly hurled a heavy object at her. Unverified accounts suggest he also slapped Gupta, pulled her hair, and abused her, leaving her on the ground before security intervened.

The attacker was immediately overpowered and taken into custody. He is being interrogated, though the motive behind the assault remains unclear. The incident is being treated as a major security lapse.

Doctors are currently monitoring the chief minister’s condition to assess the extent of her injuries. Meanwhile, security has been tightened at her residence, with senior Delhi Police officials, including the DCP, present at the site. An investigation is underway at the Civil Lines police station.

BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva condemned the attack and said he was on his way to meet the Chief Minister.

Gupta holds Jan Sunvai sessions every week to address public grievances, which usually draw hundreds of visitors to her residence.