Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attacked; Opposition seeks Shah’s reply
Responsibility lies with Amit Shah to explain how things have reached a stage where no one is safe. He must answer, says K.C. Venugopal
A security scare unfolded on Wednesday, 20 August, when Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta was attacked during her weekly Jan Sunvai at her Civil Lines residence.
According to police sources, a man identified as Rajesh Khimji from Rajkot, Gujarat, suddenly approached the chief minister during the public hearing, handed her some papers related to a court case, and then allegedly hurled a heavy object at her. Unverified accounts suggest he also slapped Gupta, pulled her hair, and abused her, leaving her on the ground before security intervened.
The attacker was immediately overpowered and taken into custody. He is being interrogated, though the motive behind the assault remains unclear. The incident is being treated as a major security lapse.
Doctors are currently monitoring the chief minister’s condition to assess the extent of her injuries. Meanwhile, security has been tightened at her residence, with senior Delhi Police officials, including the DCP, present at the site. An investigation is underway at the Civil Lines police station.
BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva condemned the attack and said he was on his way to meet the Chief Minister.
Gupta holds Jan Sunvai sessions every week to address public grievances, which usually draw hundreds of visitors to her residence.
Congress, Delhi ministers condemn the attack
Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP K.C. Venugopal on Wednesday demanded that Union Home minister Amit Shah answer for the attack on Delhi CM, warning that the country’s law and order situation was “deteriorating rapidly.”
“The responsibility lies with Amit Shah to explain how things have reached a stage where no one is safe. He must answer,” Venugopal said.
The incident has sparked sharp political reactions. Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged a conspiracy, claiming the Opposition could not tolerate a chief minister meeting citizens so openly. “This clearly indicates a political conspiracy. The police investigation will reveal the facts,” he said.
Minister Kapil Sharma also condemned the assault, calling it a “cowardly act” by those threatened by government initiatives like the Ayushman Card, new bus services, and Yamuna cleaning. “The people’s mandate has given us strength. We will not bow or stop Delhi’s development,” he said.
Following the incident, security was tightened at Gupta’s residence. Senior Delhi Police officials, including the DCP, are on site, and the matter is being investigated at Civil Lines police station.
The chief minister holds an open Jan Sunvai each week to hear public grievances, often attended by hundreds of citizens.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines