Delhi Congress seeks CBI probe into Rs 650-crore medical procurement ‘scam’
Devender Yadav says party has urged LG V.K. Saxena to hand the case to CBI for an impartial probe
The Delhi Congress on Tuesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Rs 650-crore medical procurement scam, alleging that the ongoing investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has failed to identify the "main culprits" behind the alleged irregularities.
Addressing a press conference, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the party has written to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, urging him to hand over the case to the CBI to ensure an impartial investigation.
"The arrest of some government officials is merely a show-off. The investigation should reach those who were actually responsible for the alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment," Yadav said.
His remarks come days after the ACB arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Vatsala Agarwal and deputy controller of accounts Neeraj Chapra in connection with the alleged procurement scam.
Questioning the scope of the investigation, Yadav asked why no action had been taken against those allegedly involved in awarding contracts and approving procurement decisions.
"Why has the investigation not reached those who sanctioned contracts and were responsible for procurement decisions?" he asked.
The Delhi Congress chief also accused the BJP-led Delhi government of failing to act on observations contained in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the capital's health sector, which was tabled in the Delhi Assembly.
Claiming that public healthcare remained under severe strain, Yadav alleged that government hospitals continue to grapple with shortages of medicines, medical equipment, doctors and nursing staff, adversely affecting patient care.
He further targeted the Central Procurement Agency (CPA), set up to centralise the purchase of medicines and equipment for government hospitals and mohalla clinics, alleging that it had failed to ensure transparency in procurement.
Citing the ongoing investigation, Yadav alleged that officials manipulated procurement processes, leading to purchases at prices significantly higher than prevailing market rates.
He also referred to separate cases involving the alleged diversion of government-supplied medicines to private markets, saying the incidents pointed to deeper systemic failures in Delhi's public healthcare system.
There was no immediate response from the BJP or the Delhi government to the allegations.
With PTI inputs