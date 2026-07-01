Delhi Congress seeks CBI probe into Rs 650-crore medical procurement ‘scam’

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged Rs 650-crore medical procurement scam, alleging that the ongoing investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has failed to identify the "main culprits" behind the alleged irregularities.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the party has written to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, urging him to hand over the case to the CBI to ensure an impartial investigation.

"The arrest of some government officials is merely a show-off. The investigation should reach those who were actually responsible for the alleged irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment," Yadav said.

His remarks come days after the ACB arrested former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Vatsala Agarwal and deputy controller of accounts Neeraj Chapra in connection with the alleged procurement scam.