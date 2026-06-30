Delhi begins month-long voter roll revision across 70 assembly segments

The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls began in Delhi on Tuesday, with more than 13,000 booth-level officers deployed for a month-long door-to-door voter verification exercise across all 70 assembly constituencies.

Officials from the Delhi chief electoral officer's office said the exercise will continue till 29 July. Booth-level officers have been asked to visit households in the early morning and evening, including on weekends, to ensure maximum voter coverage.

Recognised political parties are also participating in the exercise through their booth-level agents, who will assist voters in filling and submitting enumeration forms.

Delhi has 13,033 polling stations spread across seven Lok Sabha constituencies and 70 Assembly segments.

As part of the revision, each voter will be given two copies of the enumeration form. One copy will be retained as an acknowledgement, while the other will be submitted to the booth-level officer. No supporting document is required to be attached with the form.