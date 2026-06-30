Delhi begins month-long voter roll revision across 70 assembly segments
Over 13,000 booth-level officers will conduct door-to-door verification as part of the Special Intensive Revision exercise
The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls began in Delhi on Tuesday, with more than 13,000 booth-level officers deployed for a month-long door-to-door voter verification exercise across all 70 assembly constituencies.
Officials from the Delhi chief electoral officer's office said the exercise will continue till 29 July. Booth-level officers have been asked to visit households in the early morning and evening, including on weekends, to ensure maximum voter coverage.
Recognised political parties are also participating in the exercise through their booth-level agents, who will assist voters in filling and submitting enumeration forms.
Delhi has 13,033 polling stations spread across seven Lok Sabha constituencies and 70 Assembly segments.
As part of the revision, each voter will be given two copies of the enumeration form. One copy will be retained as an acknowledgement, while the other will be submitted to the booth-level officer. No supporting document is required to be attached with the form.
According to officials, every voter must complete the form to ensure that their name is included in the final electoral roll, which is scheduled to be published on 7 October. The draft roll will be released on 5 August, and names of voters who fail to submit the forms will not be included in it.
Booth-level officers have been instructed to make at least three visits to locked houses during the survey period.
Delhi has 1.45 crore registered voters, including 77.11 lakh men and 67.98 lakh women. The rolls were frozen on 16 June, when the total number of electors stood at 1,45,10,298.
Officials said voters who moved to Delhi after 2002 will have to provide details from the last Special Intensive Revision conducted in the state where they were previously registered as electors. Electoral rolls of all states are available on the Election Commission's portal.
Voters will also have the option of submitting their enumeration form details online.
With PTI inputs