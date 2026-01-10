EC launches ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility for electoral roll verification

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a new citizen-friendly initiative — “Book-a-Call with BLO” — to make voter services more accessible during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, even as the window for claims and objections remains open until 6 February 2026.

Under the new facility, voters can schedule a phone call with their designated Booth Level Officer (BLO) to seek guidance or assistance on matters related to the electoral roll, including inclusion of names, deletion of entries or correction of personal details.

The service is available through the ECI’s official portal, voters.eci.gov.in, as well as the ECINET mobile application. After logging in with a registered mobile number — or completing a quick sign-up via OTP — voters can book a call by entering their EPIC or reference number. Alternatively, they may provide basic details such as state, district, assembly constituency and booth number. The concerned BLO is expected to reach out within 48 hours.

The move comes days after the draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was published following the SIR exercise, which excluded 2.89 crore names while retaining 12.55 crore voters.