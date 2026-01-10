EC launches ‘Book-a-Call with BLO’ facility for electoral roll verification
Under new facility, voters can schedule a call with their BLO to seek help on inclusion, deletion or correction of electoral roll details
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has unveiled a new citizen-friendly initiative — “Book-a-Call with BLO” — to make voter services more accessible during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, even as the window for claims and objections remains open until 6 February 2026.
Under the new facility, voters can schedule a phone call with their designated Booth Level Officer (BLO) to seek guidance or assistance on matters related to the electoral roll, including inclusion of names, deletion of entries or correction of personal details.
The service is available through the ECI’s official portal, voters.eci.gov.in, as well as the ECINET mobile application. After logging in with a registered mobile number — or completing a quick sign-up via OTP — voters can book a call by entering their EPIC or reference number. Alternatively, they may provide basic details such as state, district, assembly constituency and booth number. The concerned BLO is expected to reach out within 48 hours.
The move comes days after the draft electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh was published following the SIR exercise, which excluded 2.89 crore names while retaining 12.55 crore voters.
Chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh, Navdeep Rinwa, urged voters to make full use of the new facility to address queries and resolve issues related to the revision process.
According to the SIR Daily Bulletin issued by the CEO, the claims and objections period will run from January 6 to 6 February 2026. During this time, eligible citizens can submit applications for inclusion or raise objections to deletions from the draft rolls by following the prescribed procedures.
The Election Commission clarified that names will be added to the final electoral roll only after due verification and submission of the required declarations. The bulletin also noted that political parties have deployed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to collect inclusion claims (Form 6) and objections (Form 7) from voters and submit them along with mandatory declarations. Generic complaints not supported by prescribed forms or documentation are not being considered.
As per official data, claims and objections have been received from both national and state parties against the draft roll comprising 12,55,56,025 electors. Among national parties, the Bahujan Samaj Party filed 1,53,469 claims for inclusion and 19 objections, while the Bharatiya Janata Party submitted 1,60,605 inclusion claims and 1,214 objections. The Indian National Congress filed 94,591 inclusion claims and 19 objections, and the Aam Aadmi Party submitted 5,262 claims.
Among state parties, the Samajwadi Party submitted 1,56,972 inclusion claims and 82 objections, while Apna Dal (S) filed 5,397 claims for inclusion.
The bulletin further said that following the publication of the draft rolls, 32,290 claims and objections were also received directly from individual electors seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls.
With PTI inputs
