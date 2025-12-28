SIR: BLO found dead in WB; work pressure due to electoral roll revision under probe
Note recovered from school premises refers to inability to cope with pressure; police order post-mortem, examine all angles
A Booth Level Officer was found dead in West Bengal’s Bankura district on Sunday, with police probing whether work-related pressure linked to the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls may have contributed to the death.
The incident occurred in the Ranibandh block, where the body of Haradhan Mandal was recovered from a school premises on Sunday morning, police officials said.
“Mandal was a schoolteacher by profession and was serving as the BLO of Booth No. 206 under the Rajakata area of Ranibandh block,” a police officer said.
According to the officer, a handwritten note bearing Mandal’s signature was recovered from the spot. In the note, the deceased reportedly mentioned his inability to cope with work pressure.
“We have seized the note and sent the body for post-mortem examination,” the officer said, adding that an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to Mandal’s death.
Police said all angles are being examined, and the post-mortem report is awaited.
The death comes amid political controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier alleged that the SIR exercise had triggered panic among officials and citizens.
“Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs, have died due to SIR panic, including suicides,” Banerjee had claimed on 2 December.
The SIR exercise began in West Bengal on 4 November, aimed at updating electoral rolls ahead of upcoming elections.
Opposition parties have demanded clarity and safeguards for field-level officials involved in the revision process, while the administration has maintained that due procedures are being followed.
Police said further action would be taken based on the post-mortem findings and forensic examination of the recovered note.
