SIR: BLO found dead in WB; work pressure due to electoral roll revision under probe

A Booth Level Officer was found dead in West Bengal’s Bankura district on Sunday, with police probing whether work-related pressure linked to the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls may have contributed to the death.

The incident occurred in the Ranibandh block, where the body of Haradhan Mandal was recovered from a school premises on Sunday morning, police officials said.

“Mandal was a schoolteacher by profession and was serving as the BLO of Booth No. 206 under the Rajakata area of Ranibandh block,” a police officer said.

According to the officer, a handwritten note bearing Mandal’s signature was recovered from the spot. In the note, the deceased reportedly mentioned his inability to cope with work pressure.

“We have seized the note and sent the body for post-mortem examination,” the officer said, adding that an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to Mandal’s death.

Police said all angles are being examined, and the post-mortem report is awaited.