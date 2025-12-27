SIR triggered infighting in BJP, MLAs rattled by voter list cuts: Akhilesh Yadav

SP (Samajwadi Party) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a swipe at the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), claiming that the alleged removal of 2.89 crore voters’ names during the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise has sent shockwaves through the party and triggered internal infighting in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav’s remarks came amid reports of a meeting of BJP MLAs from the Brahman community in Lucknow, a development he suggested was less about ideology and more about electoral panic.

“While the apparent reason for the infighting within the Uttar Pradesh BJP may be a ‘rebel meeting’, the real reason is that news has already spread among BJP MLAs that 2.89 crore voters’ names have been removed in the SIR,” Yadav said in a statement.

On 23 December, BJP MLAs from the Brahmin community gathered at the Lucknow residence of P.N. Pathak, the party MLA from Kushinagar district. Around 40 MLAs from Purvanchal and Bundelkhand attended the meeting, setting off speculation about dissent within the ruling party.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav remarked, “According to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who has ‘one year left’ in his term, approximately 85–90 per cent of his own voters have been removed from the list.”