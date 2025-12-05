Make SIR data public, stop pressure on BLOs: Akhilesh Yadav

In a forceful call for accountability and fairness, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to make public the progress of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and to ensure that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are not subjected to “life-threatening pressure” amid the massive exercise.

Addressing concerns over the overwhelming burden on ground-level officials, Yadav also appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state administration to deploy additional authorised personnel, so that BLOs are not overburdened and can perform their duties without fear or coercion.

In a post on X in Hindi, the former chief minister demanded the immediate publication of the percentage of SIR work completed in the state, emphasising that transparency in electoral roll revision is non-negotiable. He asserted that it must be ensured that those in power and their associates are never allowed to manipulate the process from behind the scenes, now or in the future.