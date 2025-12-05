Bengal SIR: CEO tells BLOs to re-verify forms, delete dead, absent voters by 11 Dec

West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal has instructed booth-level officers (BLOs) engaged in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to undertake a fresh round of verification and ensure that all deceased, absent or duplicate voters are removed before the now-extended phase one deadline of 11 December.

The extension — from the earlier cut-off of 4 December — comes amid growing turbulence around the SIR exercise ahead of Assembly elections in the first quarter of 2026.

BLOs across several districts have complained of impossible workloads, shifting targets and long hours, while Opposition parties allege that the drive is being deployed selectively to reshape voter lists in politically sensitive areas. Technical issues on ERO-Net, confusion over documentation norms and inconsistent district-level directives have compounded frustrations on the ground.

In his latest directive, Agarwal urged BLOs to exercise “utmost care” when uploading SIR data. “You must ensure that every single dead, absent or duplicate voter’s name is deleted,” he said, stressing that the Election Commission must protect the integrity of the rolls by retaining every eligible voter and removing every ineligible entry. “There should not be any mistake, inadvertently or otherwise.”

He also warned that any “intentional mistake” could lead to legal consequences — language that BLO unions say exemplifies the coercive atmosphere in which the SIR is being conducted. These groups argue that frontline staff are being scapegoated for systemic lapses, including outdated base data, missing household information and digital tools prone to crashing.