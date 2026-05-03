Delhi begins groundwork for SIR exercise, govt staff asked to verify names in 2002 voter list

The groundwork for a large-scale revision of electoral rolls in Delhi has already begun months before the formal announcement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, with election officials carrying out voter mapping and verification across the national capital.

In a recent order issued following directions from the Chief Electoral Office Delhi, the Delhi government has directed its employees and staff of autonomous bodies to verify their names against the 2002 electoral rolls as part of the ongoing groundwork for the revision exercise.

Mapping of voters already underway

In what officials described as the first such order issued to Heads of Departments (HODs) ahead of the SIR exercise, the communication stated:

“SIR of electoral rolls is being carried out throughout India. In NCT of Delhi also, preparatory exercises for the upcoming SIR are being carried out. As per the Election Commission’s instructions, mapping of electoral roll-2025 is being done vis-à-vis electoral rolls of the last SIR i.e. 2002. For this purpose, BLOs (block level officers) are visiting houses in their allotted part for obtaining electors’ details pertaining to the year 2002.”

Officials said the Delhi government has over 5,000 employees and more than 400 bureaucrats, apart from contractual workers and Class 3 and 4 staff who would also be covered under the verification exercise.

Employees asked to cooperate with BLOs

According to officials, the 2002 voter list has been uploaded on the website of the CEO Delhi to simplify the process.

Electors can search their details by entering their Voter ID or Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.