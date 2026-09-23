Delhi court seeks police response on FIR plea against Nishu Azad, father

A Delhi court has sought an action-taken report from the police on a plea seeking an FIR against Nishu Azad and her father over four alleged social media posts concerning Hindu deities.

Nishu, 14, is a student activist associated with the CJP and came into wider public attention after her father was allegedly assaulted during a Jantar Mantar protest.

The social media case is separate from the assault proceedings involving influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj; the court has not ordered an FIR and has only sought the police's response.

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 23 September sought a response from Delhi Police on a plea seeking registration of an FIR against student activist Nishu Azad and her father, Sanjay Azad, over alleged derogatory social media posts concerning Hindu deities.

Chief judicial magistrate Mridul Gupta of the Patiala House Courts issued notice to Delhi Police and sought an action-taken report on a complaint filed by advocate Amita Sachdeva. The matter is scheduled to come up again in January 2027.

Sachdeva has alleged that four posts uploaded from Nishu's X account between September 2023 and August 2026 contained objectionable references to Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, Goddess Saraswati and Goddess Durga. She has alleged that the posts remained publicly accessible despite her seeking their removal.

The plea seeks registration of an FIR under Sections 196, 299 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides applicable provisions of the Information Technology Act. Section 196 deals with promoting enmity between different groups, while Section 299 concerns deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.

Sachdeva has also sought preservation of the alleged posts and associated electronic evidence, including platform records and other digital material.