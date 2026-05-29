Delhi HC declines interim relief to CJP, asks for review of X account block

The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to direct the immediate restoration of the X account of satirical digital collective Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), but asked a review committee constituted under the IT Rules to examine the matter and take a decision before 7 July.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav allowed CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to appear before the committee virtually and observed that if the panel concludes the blocking order should be revoked, it has the legal authority to restore the outfit’s X account.

The court issued notices to the Centre and X on Dipke’s petition challenging the blocking of the CJP handle by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It sought their responses and posted the matter for further hearing on 7 July.

“Before the next date of hearing, let the review committee examine all such aspects. Let the decision be placed on record,” the court said.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Dipke, argued that the CJP account was “pure satire” and contended that if some posts were objectionable, authorities could have restricted only those tweets rather than blocking the entire account.

Seeking interim restoration of the handle, Dipke’s counsel urged the court to examine the blocking order, which he said had not been provided to the petitioner.

Justice Kaurav, however, noted that the blocking order was not available on record and said the court would consider the request after the Centre filed its response, given that the case raised issues with “wider ramifications”.

“We will consider. This entire law (on blocking) is still at a nascent stage. Let us not precipitate things today. Let them take notice and come back to us. Whatever material they have, I can direct them to place it,” the judge said, while suggesting that the petitioner pursue his grievance before the review committee in the meantime.

Referring to earlier cases in which courts had ordered selective withholding of contentious social media posts, Sibal argued that similar relief could be granted here. The court, however, indicated that the present matter appeared materially different.