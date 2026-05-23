Founder alleges crackdown as govt blocks Cockroach Janata Party website after 1 million sign-ups

The website of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been blocked in India, prompting founder Abhijeet Dipke to accuse the government of attempting to suppress a youth-led campaign that he claims had already attracted 10 lakh registered supporters.

Announcing the development on X, Dipke alleged that authorities had blocked access to the movement's official website, cockroachjantaparty.org, days after its launch and amid a rapid surge in membership.

Questioning the move, he accused the government of acting in a “dictatorial” manner and claimed that efforts to curb the movement were only strengthening support among young people.

“Why is the government so scared of cockroaches? But this dictatorial behaviour is opening the eyes of India's youth,” Dipke wrote on X.

He further alleged that the movement's only objective was to demand a better future for young Indians and asserted that attempts to restrict its activities would not succeed.

“But you can't get rid of us that easily. We're working on a new home right now. Cockroaches never die,” he added.

Claims of one million registrations

According to Dipke, around 10 lakh people had registered as members of the movement through the website before it became inaccessible.

He also claimed that a separate online petition seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had attracted approximately six lakh signatures.

The petition reportedly focused on the NEET examination controversy and broader concerns relating to education, employment and accountability.

The movement's five-point charter includes demands for the abolition of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) re-evaluation fees, a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha nominations for chief justices, a 20-year prohibition on elected representatives switching parties and 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the House.

The claims regarding membership figures and petition signatures could not be independently verified.