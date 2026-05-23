Founder alleges crackdown as govt blocks Cockroach Janata Party website after 1 million sign-ups
Abhijeet Dipke claims authorities targeted satirical platform after one million registrations and a petition against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan drew six lakh signatures
The website of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been blocked in India, prompting founder Abhijeet Dipke to accuse the government of attempting to suppress a youth-led campaign that he claims had already attracted 10 lakh registered supporters.
Announcing the development on X, Dipke alleged that authorities had blocked access to the movement's official website, cockroachjantaparty.org, days after its launch and amid a rapid surge in membership.
Questioning the move, he accused the government of acting in a “dictatorial” manner and claimed that efforts to curb the movement were only strengthening support among young people.
“Why is the government so scared of cockroaches? But this dictatorial behaviour is opening the eyes of India's youth,” Dipke wrote on X.
He further alleged that the movement's only objective was to demand a better future for young Indians and asserted that attempts to restrict its activities would not succeed.
“But you can't get rid of us that easily. We're working on a new home right now. Cockroaches never die,” he added.
Claims of one million registrations
According to Dipke, around 10 lakh people had registered as members of the movement through the website before it became inaccessible.
He also claimed that a separate online petition seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had attracted approximately six lakh signatures.
The petition reportedly focused on the NEET examination controversy and broader concerns relating to education, employment and accountability.
The movement's five-point charter includes demands for the abolition of CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) re-evaluation fees, a ban on post-retirement Rajya Sabha nominations for chief justices, a 20-year prohibition on elected representatives switching parties and 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament without increasing the strength of the House.
The claims regarding membership figures and petition signatures could not be independently verified.
Website block follows X restriction
The website restriction comes days after the movement's X account was withheld in India following what the platform described as a legal demand.
Dipke had earlier confirmed that the original account had become inaccessible within India and subsequently launched a replacement handle named “Cockroach Is Back”.
Despite the restriction on X, the movement has continued to expand its presence on other platforms.
According to Dipke, the Instagram account associated with the movement has accumulated more than 13 million followers, surpassing the follower count of the BJP's official Instagram page.
The rapid growth has transformed what began as an internet satire campaign into a broader online conversation around unemployment, education, governance and youth participation in public affairs.
Origins in judicial controversy
The Cockroach Janata Party was launched on 16 May, a day after controversy erupted over remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant during court proceedings.
The remarks, which included references to “cockroaches” and “parasites”, triggered widespread debate on social media and were interpreted by some users as directed at unemployed youth and activists.
The Chief Justice subsequently clarified that his comments were aimed at individuals entering professions through fake qualifications and not at young people generally.
Nevertheless, the episode became the catalyst for the creation of the satirical movement, which adopted the “cockroach” label as a symbol of protest and digital resistance.
Political attention and future plans
The movement's rapid rise has drawn attention from politicians, activists and public commentators.
Congress leader Kuldeep Rathore has criticised the blocking of the party's social media presence and website, alleging that the government was uncomfortable with the movement's popularity.
Dipke has also claimed that he has received threats following the campaign's growth.
According to the founder, the organisation is now preparing to launch a new website and plans to hold a virtual convention aimed at involving members of Generation Z in discussions about the movement's future direction.
Whether the Cockroach Janata Party eventually seeks formal political registration or continues as a digital protest platform remains unclear. However, within a matter of days, the movement has become one of the most prominent examples of youth-driven online mobilisation in India, combining satire, memes and political commentary to reach millions of users across social media platforms.
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