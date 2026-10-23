Delhi HC rejects AISA chief Neha Bora’s plea against peace bond notice

Delhi High Court rejects AISA president Neha Bora’s plea against a Rs 10,000 peace bond notice but directs the magistrate to provide her with the material relied upon.

Bora challenges preventive proceedings initiated after her detention ahead of the CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march on 16 October.

Her lawyer questions the legal basis for the notice, while the Centre argues that police records support apprehensions of a breach of peace.

The Delhi High Court on Friday, 23 October rejected a plea by All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora challenging a police notice asking her to execute a peace bond, following her preventive detention ahead of a march against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Justice Subramonium Prasad rejected the writ petition at this stage but directed the special executive magistrate (SEM) to provide Bora with all the material relied upon in the proceedings against her. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

Bora had approached the high court challenging a notice issued on 17 October under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), asking her to appear before the SEM on 19 October and show cause why she should not furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000, with one surety, to maintain peace during the inquiry.

The case stems from Bora’s detention on 16 October while she was on her way to join the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in Delhi’s Connaught Place. She was released the following day.