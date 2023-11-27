Delhi LG dissolves govt standing committee to "ensure quality of probes"

Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena has dissolved the standing committee constituted by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to ensure quality of investigation in criminal cases and their prosecution, noting that it was in "gross violation" of the 2014 Supreme Court directives and subsequent guidelines from the Centre.

According to Raj Bhavan officials, while scrapping the existing standing committee headed by the standing counsel (criminal) Delhi High Court and additional standing counsel as member, Saxena approved a proposal for its reconstitution with the additional chief secretary or principal secretary (home) as chairperson, and the principal secretary (law), director (prosecution) and special commissioner of police, as members.

The officials said the LG noted that there was no reason or justification for continuation of the existing committee and even his predecessor had objected to it with a note on 11 May 2017. A directive to review the constitution of the committee to ensure its conformity with the order of the apex court and reminder(s) was also issued by the LG secretariat on 19 February 2018, 22 June 2018, 18 October 2018 and 31 May 2019.

"However, no proposal for reconstitution of the committee was submitted," officials said.

An official said Saxena observed that the "lackadaisical approach" of the ruling dispensation in this case seems to be an attempt to control the service matters of the police and prosecution officers, which is not in their executive domain. It is a settled principle of law that the thing which cannot be done directly, shall not be done indirectly in a clandestine manner, the LG is reported to have noted.