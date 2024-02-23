Delhi minister Gopal Rai accuses BJP of 'plotting' Kejriwal arrest using CBI

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday lashed out at the BJP and alleged that the Centre has been planning to arrest Aam Admi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by serving him a notice through the CBI (Central Investigating Bureau).

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rai alleged that the CBI has been preparing a notice under CrPC 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) for the Delhi CM.

"The BJP has been frustrated ever since the Opposition formed the INDIA bloc. The BJP-led Central government has been planning to arrest Arvind Kejriwal by serving him a notice through CBI. We got to know that a notice is being prepared under CrPC 41A and thereafter, they plan to arrest him," he claimed.