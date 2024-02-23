Delhi minister Gopal Rai accuses BJP of 'plotting' Kejriwal arrest using CBI
Rai alleged that the central agency has been preparing a notice under CrPC 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) for the Delhi CM
Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday lashed out at the BJP and alleged that the Centre has been planning to arrest Aam Admi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by serving him a notice through the CBI (Central Investigating Bureau).
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rai alleged that the CBI has been preparing a notice under CrPC 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) for the Delhi CM.
"The BJP has been frustrated ever since the Opposition formed the INDIA bloc. The BJP-led Central government has been planning to arrest Arvind Kejriwal by serving him a notice through CBI. We got to know that a notice is being prepared under CrPC 41A and thereafter, they plan to arrest him," he claimed.
"Since all the notices from the ED (Enforcement Directorate) to Kejriwal failed, they now plan to misuse the CBI," he also alleged.
Rai further claimed that despite raids by the central agencies at various locations linked to AAP leaders, no evidence of corruption has been found against them.
"These agencies raided our leaders' residences and offices and several other places linked to them but never found a speck of evidence of corruption against us. The AAP was never scared of the BJP and its agencies' threats, and we won't be scared in the future either," Rai said. "The AAP will fight the elections as part of the INDIA bloc and no one can stop us."
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines