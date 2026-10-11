Delhi Police ignored goons in ‘saffron gamchha’ as they assaulted protesters

Filmmaker Onir shared a message he received from one of the protesters detained by Delhi Police, along with others. The chilling message indicated that there was perfect coordination between the police and vigilante groups; they knew where the police would release the detained protesters at night so that they could be assaulted. The message Onir shared reads as follows:

'They took us in (sic.) a bus ride for one-and-a-half hours and took us to the borders of Delhi, where they said they would release us. We raised slogans and they changed their mind and took us to another border. This was well after 6 pm and we were demanding that they should release the women first. They, however, dropped us off in a jungle; soon some ‘Bajrang’ people emerged to beat us up. They abused and threatened us, but it was good that we were in a group. Some uncles also arrived with rods and nails… policewomen were at least looking ashamed, but the rest were itching to use the rod on us…'