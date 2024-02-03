Delhi Police team at Kejriwal's residence to serve notice again

A team of Delhi Police’s crime branch on Saturday morning once again reached the residence of chief minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with the allegations that BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs.

Sources said the team had asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter. On Friday, as per sources, besides Kejriwal’s residence, the Crime Branch team also went to AAP minister Atishi's residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location.

"Atishi was not at home, neither was Kejriwal. The Crime Branch team is likely to come again tomorrow," the sources said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva had said the saffron party welcomes reports of the Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP's allegations of "BJP luring AAP MLAs".

The Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on 30 January, stating that it had made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal's "false" allegations. Sachdeva had said the Crime Branch had served notice to Kejriwal that he should either submit evidence to support his allegations, or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.