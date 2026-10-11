Delhi protests: SC sees grounds for contempt in plea seeking action against authorities

The Supreme Court on Sunday said petitioners alleging violations of its directions on metro and train services in Delhi had made out a prima facie case for contempt, and issued notices to senior officials of the Union government, Delhi Police and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to Union home secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and DMRC chairperson D Thara, directing them to file replies and a compliance report by 13 October. The court dispensed with their personal appearance for the time being.

“Having considered the submissions of the counsel for the parties and perused the averments in the contempt petition, we are of the opinion that the petitioners have made out a prima-facie case,” the bench said.

The contempt petitioners have alleged that authorities violated the Supreme Court’s 9 October order on maintaining metro and train services amid protests called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and student organisations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission.