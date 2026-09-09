Delhi SIR: BJP MP Raghav Chadha’s name added to voters list

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha’s name has been added to Delhi’s electoral rolls as the national capital undergoes a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its voter lists, officials said on Tuesday, triggering a political dispute with his former party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Chadha’s name was added to the electoral roll of the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency through the prescribed updation process, according to officials from the Delhi chief electoral officer’s office. His name has also been removed from the electoral rolls in Punjab, from where he was earlier elected to the Rajya Sabha as an AAP member.

The development came after AAP leaders questioned the inclusion of Chadha’s name in the Delhi rolls, alleging that the entry was made without following the required procedure.

Delhi election officials, however, said Chadha’s inclusion was part of the routine electoral roll updation process. They said 700 applications for inclusion of names had been approved by electoral registration officers (EROs) across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi by Tuesday, with Chadha’s application among those approved.

The Delhi CEO’s office said the electoral roll was frozen on 16 June for the SIR exercise and remained frozen until 31 August, when the draft electoral rolls were published.

During the pre-SIR period, around 2.14 lakh Form-6 applications seeking inclusion of new voters, along with Forms 7 and 8, were submitted. A further 25,011 Form-6 applications were filed during the claims and objections period in the eight days up to 7 September.