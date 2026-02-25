DU forms probe panel after 'gun-toting' staff of DUSU president 'threaten' hostellers
Six-member panel formed as residents allege intimidation, illegal occupation and mess misuse
The University of Delhi has constituted a six-member inquiry committee to investigate serious allegations that private security personnel linked to Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan entered Gwyer Hall hostel carrying a “firearm” and threatened residents.
Maan, who is affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has not issued an immediate response to the allegations.
The university’s action follows a written complaint by hostel residents alleging that Maan’s associates had illegally occupied portions of the premises and regularly used the mess without valid food coupons.
According to university proctor Manoj Kumar, the dispute began on 23 February after an altercation over mess coupons. Residents claimed that tensions escalated on Monday night when a verbal argument broke out between a mess worker and individuals linked to the DUSU president. One of the associates allegedly took away an entire mess coupon booklet.
“We have asked the hostel committee to submit all the necessary proofs, including CCTV footage, to ascertain what exactly happened that day,” Kumar said. He confirmed that a student representative from the hostel has been included in the inquiry panel.
Purported videos circulating on social media showed a large group of students assembling outside Gwyer Hall, raising slogans and demanding the expulsion of DUSU office bearers. The protests were called off after university authorities assured demonstrators of a fair and time-bound probe.
“The inquiry committee will soon reach a conclusion after we have gone through all the evidence,” Kumar said.
The incident has triggered fresh debate on the conduct of student union office bearers and the use of private security on campus, particularly given the overt political affiliations of DUSU leadership.
With PTI inputs
