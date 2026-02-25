DU forms probe panel after 'gun-toting' staff of DUSU president 'threaten' hostellers

The University of Delhi has constituted a six-member inquiry committee to investigate serious allegations that private security personnel linked to Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Aryan Maan entered Gwyer Hall hostel carrying a “firearm” and threatened residents.

Maan, who is affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has not issued an immediate response to the allegations.

The university’s action follows a written complaint by hostel residents alleging that Maan’s associates had illegally occupied portions of the premises and regularly used the mess without valid food coupons.

According to university proctor Manoj Kumar, the dispute began on 23 February after an altercation over mess coupons. Residents claimed that tensions escalated on Monday night when a verbal argument broke out between a mess worker and individuals linked to the DUSU president. One of the associates allegedly took away an entire mess coupon booklet.